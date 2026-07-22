Green India Challenge to plant 9.9 million trees along Godavari

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Green India Challenge (GIC) will launch its ninth edition from the confluence of the Godavari and Manjara rivers in Maharashtra on July 24, with a mission to plant and nurture 9.9 million native trees across the Godavari basin.

The initiative, described as one of the world's largest citizen-led climate action movements, aims to mobilise five million volunteers for the plantation drive, which will extend along both banks of the Godavari from Basar to Trimbakeshwar and across the Manjara and Pranahita basins.

The inaugural programme will be led by GIC Founder and former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and will mark the 50th birthday of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President K T Rama Rao.

The initiative has been launched in Maharashtra amid concerns over rising temperatures in the Marathwada region, which has recorded a rise of nearly 4 degrees Celsius this year, according to the GIC.

Inspired by Telangana's Haritha Haram programme, the movement follows the GIC's 3-3-3 model -- "plant three saplings, nurture them for three years, nominate three others". Since 2018, the initiative has mobilised more than 196 million saplings and engaged 44 million citizens, according to the organisation.

"A river is not water alone. It is the forest that feeds it, the farmer who depends on it, and the child who will inherit it. The Godavari has given India civilisation. This year, India gives back," Santosh Kumar said.

The ninth edition advances GIC's pledge to plant one billion trees by October 15, 2031, marking the centenary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth.

The initiative is expected to help reduce soil erosion, protect riverbanks and farmland, strengthen farm resilience and incomes, restore wildlife habitats and moderate the climate through increased green cover.

The July 24 programme will bring together farmers, women, students, environmentalists and citizens for plantation and pledge activities. The initiative is aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 13, 15 and 17.

(ANI)