"Govt shields corrupt individuals, criminals": Tejashwi Yadav on NEET paper leak

Motihari: Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed the government over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, alleging that it shields corrupt individuals and criminals.

Speaking to reporters, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said incidents of paper leaks were not new and had occurred repeatedly in Bihar as well.

"Under the NDA government, corrupt individuals are shielded, and criminals are protected. This is not the first time that the NEET paper has been leaked. Paper leaks have occurred repeatedly in Bihar as well," Tejashwi Yadav said.