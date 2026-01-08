State budget to focus on jobs and industry growth, says Haryana CM





Nayab Singh Saini stated that the objective of the pre-budget consultation meetings is to create a more industry-friendly environment in the state by incorporating valuable suggestions from relevant stakeholders. He recalled that a similar consultation was held last year as well, which yielded excellent suggestions and helped strengthen policies. As many as 71 suggestions received during the previous consultations were incorporated into the budget.



For the financial year 2025-26, a provision of approximately Rs 1,951.43 crore was made for the Industries and Labour Departments, out of which Rs 873.51 crore has already been spent. He added that constructive budget-related suggestions are welcome, and stakeholders can also submit their inputs through an AI chatbot, the release said.



The Chief Minister said the Haryana Government is continuously working to ensure that budget announcements are implemented at the ground level. In the previous budget, the allocation for the Industries and Labour Departments was increased by 129.37 per cent to further strengthen these sectors.