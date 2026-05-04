Gaganyaan astronaut Subhanshu Shukla interacts with students and faculty of Army Public School

Pune: Army Public School (APS), Pune, hosted a momentous session as Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, Ashok Chakra awardee and a key figure in India's human spaceflight program, interacted with students and faculty.

The visit aimed to foster a spirit of national pride and ignite interest in the fields of defence services and space exploration.

Addressing a packed auditorium of motivated students, Group Captain Shukla detailed his professional evolution, a journey that began within the disciplined walls of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and ascended to the prestigious ranks of the IAF.



He shared poignant anecdotes from his flight career, emphasising that the transition from a fighter pilot to an astronaut was paved with "unwavering commitment and rigorous preparation."



A significant highlight of the interaction was Group Captain Shukla's briefing on India's burgeoning space sector.



Speaking on the upcoming manned and unmanned missions, he highlighted the indigenous capabilities being developed to ensure the safe launch and recovery of Indian astronauts and the future roadmap for the Indian space program, which seeks to democratize space access for the next generation of scientists and explorers.



During a candid Q&A session, students sought advice on entering the armed forces and the psychological demands of space travel. Group Captain Shukla encouraged the aspirants to view challenges as opportunities for growth, stating that India is set to produce a significant cadre of astronauts in the coming decade, creating unprecedented career avenues for the youth.



The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the Principal of Army Public School, Pune, who noted that the officer's journey serves as a living testament to the school's motto of discipline and excellence.



Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on January 24, felicitated several eminent personalities with the 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Award' for their contributions in different fields.



The felicitation ceremony took place on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day, under which the awardees included Group Captain and astronaut Subhanshu Shukla, educational YouTuber Alakh Pandey, Lakshmi Arya and Agriculture Scientist Sudhanshu Singh.



Expressing his gratitude, Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla said the programme was special as people from diverse disciplines were invited and honoured.



"Many congratulations from my side. I myself am from Lucknow, and it feels very good to return because it feels like coming back home. But today's program felt special to me because people from many different disciplines and fields were invited and honoured. I feel that seeing this gives encouragement to children," Shubhanshu Shukla told reporters.