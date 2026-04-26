From blue streets to graffiti: India's cities redefine identity through art



Jodhpur, globally known as the "Blue City," draws visitors with its maze of blue-painted houses and narrow lanes that feel like stepping into a living painting.

A tourist, Simon, said, "I saw many cultural designs and symbols here, and they blend beautifully with the blue colour."

Another visitor, Colin Clark, noted, "These paintings are not just decorative--they reflect Jodhpur's history. You can understand the city's past just by walking through its streets."

Traditionally, the blue colour was believed to keep homes cool and repel insects, and was also associated with Brahmin identity and devotion to Lord Shiva. Over time, this tradition has evolved into a major tourism attraction.

