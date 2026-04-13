MP Kanimozhi slams Centre over NEET; urges people to support "Dravidian model" of governance



On DMK, she said, "They always lie. You can go and ask people. When did the MLA come here in the last 5 years, and what problems were solved? It is not only Mylapore, it is there in all constituencies. So, DMK cannot claim development at all. There are corruption charges against more than 11 ministers...Everything should be curtailed and NDA should come to power. In Mylapore, there should be a change of MLA. I will be a sister of Mylapore."

Now, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.