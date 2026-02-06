DRDO chief flags push for intelligent and green defence systems at Vizag conference



The organisation further added, "Focus of the conference is on indigenisation, self-reliance and interdisciplinary innovation, aligned with national objectives, future defence and dual use technology requirements."

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-3' was also successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha, on Friday. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

DRDO also carried out a successful demonstration of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at around 1045 hrs on February 3, 2026.

According to the release, the successful demonstration places India in an elite league of nations with this technology, enabling the development of long-range air-to-air missiles that provide a tactical edge over adversaries.

All subsystems, including the Nozzle-less Booster, Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet motor, and Fuel Flow Controller, performed as expected after being initially propelled by a ground booster motor to the desired Mach Number.