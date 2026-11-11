Delhi: Ramanujan College suspends NSUI office-bearer over allegations of luring female students

New Delhi: Ramanujan College of Delhi University has suspended Anas Khan, an office-bearer of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at the college, until February 1, 2027, following allegations that he attempted to induce female students to travel to Ahmedabad for a Diljit Dosanjh concert by offering them monetary benefits, gifts and other incentives.

In a suspension letter dated November 6, the college said its Proctorial Committee examined the complaint against Khan, his explanation and the findings of a preliminary inquiry before recommending disciplinary action.

“You are hereby suspended from the College with immediate effect up to 01 February 2027,” the letter stated.