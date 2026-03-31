Four fabs, one ambition: India accelerates semiconductor push with Sanand plant

Sanand (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the inauguration of a second semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, as a "day of pride" for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kaynes Technology semiconductor facility in Sanand on Tuesday.

"Today is a day of pride for India. Today, the second semiconductor plant has been inaugurated here in Sanand. Last month, on February 28, the first plant was inaugurated, and today, the second plant has been inaugurated, which is a matter of pride. The biggest thing is that today a new identity of India has been created in the world," Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters.

Highlighting the pace of development, he added, "PM Narendra Modi has provided guidance to develop the entire ecosystem. In just a short time, the third plant will be inaugurated in the month of July. In 2026, production will start from a total of four plants. We are carrying forward the mission to make India self-reliant in the field of semiconductors."

Gujarat Minister Arjun Madhwadia echoed similar sentiments, crediting the Prime Minister's vision for the sector's growth.

"It is the fortune of the country that Prime Minister Modi decided to build a semiconductor ecosystem amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the Prime Minister has inaugurated the country's--and especially Gujarat's--second semiconductor facility," he said.

Modhwadia further highlighted the plant's production capacity, stating, "This facility will produce 300 million chips every year. We will use these chips within the country and also export them to other countries. Two plants have already started operations, and the remaining two will also start soon."

The Sanand facility is part of a broader push to position India as a global semiconductor hub, with multiple projects underway across states.