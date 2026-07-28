CPI, DMK MPs seek Parliament debate on NEET protests and exam reforms



Seeking suspension of Rules 15, 23 and 51, along with all other listed business, Siva described NEET as "disastrous" for the country's youth.

In his notice, Siva sought a discussion on "the abolition of disastrous NEET exam which has taken hundreds of young lives by suicides, ended bright careers, destroyed families and for spoiling the dreams of rural poor students of becoming doctors."

The DMK leader said he was seeking the suspension of all listed business for July 28 to discuss what he termed an issue of urgent public importance concerning the future of medical education and the impact of NEET on students, particularly those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.