"Clinging to his chair": Kharge attacks Pradhan's remarks against NEET paper leak protests



"The country has not forgotten that Prime Minister Modi himself, in the full Parliament, had insultingly labelled the farmer benefactors 'movement-livers' and 'parasites.' Whoever questions this government is called an anti-national. Chhatron Ki Goonj will echo loudly across the entire country. Modi Minister Pradhan will have to resign," he said.

Earlier, while speaking at an interview, Pradhan had said that the protests at Jantar Mantar demanding his resignation are the "B team of disruptive elements."

Speaking about the protesters at the interview, he said that they are the "B team of disruptive elements. Those who were rejected in democracy have come in disguise and are now after the system. They raise slogans for those who want to divide the country."