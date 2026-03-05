CBSE cancels Class X exams in Middle East, postpones Class XII exams amid Israel-Iran conflict

New Delhi : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued Circular-3 regarding the Class X and XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.

According to the circular, all the exams for Class X scheduled from March 7 to March 11 have been cancelled. The exams, which were previously postponed to March 3, March 5, and March 6 has also been cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be notified later.

"All exams scheduled from 07.03.2026 to 11.03.2026 are cancelled. Exams previously postponed to 02.03.2026, 05.03.2026, and 06.03.2026 are also cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be notified later," the circular stated.

