Bhupesh Baghel seeks probe, cancellation of exams over CGPSC irregularities

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday demanded the cancellation of competitive exams marred by malpractices, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested his former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in connection with the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) paper leak scam.

Reacting to the federal agency's enforcement action, Baghel urged the state government to conduct an unsparing probe and halt examination process irregularities immediately.

"Strict action should be taken in this matter. What is the government doing? All exams should be cancelled. Why aren't they doing that? If there has been any irregularity, they should cancel it," Baghel told reporters, pressing the authorities for decisive steps. "The government should conduct a thorough investigation into this and stop the irregularities..."

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, taking a direct jab at his signature slogan and accusing the party of compromising the futures of young job seekers across multiple states.



Addressing the media, Swaraj targeted the Congress leadership over alleged recruitment irregularities and enforcement actions in states currently or previously governed by the party.

"It appears that the Congress party's so-called 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' deals exclusively in the business of corruption. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi that on one hand, he speaks about students, yet when members of his own party play with the futures of the nation's youth and students, does the outcry not reach his ears?" said Bansuri Swaraj.



Swaraj highlighted three specific cases to underline her charges of systematic corruption and political patronage within the opposition party: Uttarakhand VPDO exam scam, Chhattisgarh CGPSC paper leak and Himachal Pradesh outsourced recruitment.