Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth in Udhampur achieves 100% pass rate in 2026 CBSE Class 10 board exams



He further asserted that if talented individuals contribute to every field, the country will progress. He added that students should explore a variety of career options.



Sharma credited his outstanding performance to his parents, the school administration, and God. He also noted that the board offers a wide range of subjects that can help students build careers in different fields.



Pranav Sharma said, "I topped my Class 10 exams with a score of 98%. Nowadays, many youths pursue careers like IAS, KAS, engineering, and medicine. These are all good careers, but the current government is encouraging us to explore different fields. If we have talented people in every profession, our country will progress. I would like to give credit to my parents, then the school administration, and finally to God for my good results."