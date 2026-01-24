Security services topped Rozgar Mela recruitment, says Chirag Paswan

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan emphasised that at the 18th Rozgar Mela, more than 61,000 people received their appointment letters at approximately 45 locations throughout the country on Saturday.

During the event, the Union Minister stated that the maximum number of appointments in this job fair were granted to the security forces. He further asserted that significant efforts were made to connect young men and women with employment opportunities across every sector.

"The job fair was organised today at approximately forty-five locations across the country, through which appointment letters were distributed to more than sixty-one thousand people. Efforts were made to connect young men and women with employment opportunities in every sector, and this time, the maximum number of appointments in this job fair were given in the security forces. It is always a matter of great joy for me whenever I get the opportunity to distribute appointment letters in any corner of the country on the instructions of the Prime Minister," Paswan told reporters.

The Union Minister also thanked the Border Security Force (BSF) officers for organising the Rozgar mela programme.

"It undoubtedly brings happiness and satisfaction. But today, it was also a matter of great fortune and pride for me to be present here at the BSF centre and witness the successful organisation of this event by the BSF. I especially thank all the BSF officers, particularly the IG, who organised this program," added Paswan.

The 18th Rozgar Mela is part of a national-level initiative by the Government of India, which aims to provide employment opportunities to youth across various ministries and departments. Held across 45 locations, the event saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi distribute over 61,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates.

Addressing the programme virtually, the Prime Minister said the appointment letters were an "invitation to nation building" and reminded the youth of their duty towards the Constitution.

In Jammu, the Mela was organised at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Paloura as part of this nationwide distribution program. Along with Jammu, the event was held in Panchkula, Haryana, too, where Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared that the government remains committed to supporting the youth in every respect.

"... Rozgar Mela has been organised here today to help the youth in securing employment. Our government is committed to supporting the youth in every aspect, be it education, skill development, or their overall growth and welfare..." Khattar told reporters.