AICTE launches 500 offline ATAL faculty development programs

New Delhi : The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched 500 Offline ATAL Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) for the academic year 2026-27. The initiative was inaugurated by the Chairman of AICTE, Yogesh Singh.



In his inaugural address, Singh emphasised the significance of FDPs in providing quality training to faculty members. He highlighted the importance of hands-on experience, project-based learning, laboratory-based learning, and technology-driven learning in technical education.



He stated that technology is the key to accelerating the growth of the country. He added that FDPs are one of the main instruments to strengthen the technical education system so that the Nation can develop greater technological expertise. He also mentioned that this initiative reflects AICTE's commitment to promoting continuous professional development and enhancing the quality of technical education in India.