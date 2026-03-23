ABVP JK Secy Sanak Shrivats hails recommendation of removal of topics on Jinnah from Jammu University curriculum

Jammu: ABVPJK Secretary Sanak Shrivats on Sunday lauded the recommendation of the Department of Affairs Committee of the University of Jammu regarding the removal of topics concerning former Pakistan Governor-General Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the curriculum of political sciences.



The committee also recommended the removal of topics related to Aligarh Muslim University founder Syed Ahmad Khan and Pakistani poet Mohammad Iqbal, following protests by ABVP.



Speaking with ANI, Shrivats hailed the recommendation as a "win for students and the patriotic society of the nation."