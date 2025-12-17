VELS Medical College Inducts 250 Students at White Coat Ceremony for MBBS 2025-26 Batch

Chennai : VELS Medical College & Hospital (VMCH) in Chennai, conducted the White Coat Ceremony for the MBBS 2025-26 batch, marking the formal induction of the fifth batch of 250 medical students into the medical profession. The ceremony was held at the College Auditorium in the presence of dignitaries, senior faculty members, parents and students.

The event was presided over by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder-Chancellor, VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), and was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr. C. Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospitals, an internationally acclaimed pioneer of laparoscopic surgery.



Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, Vels Group of Institutions, said it was both an honour and a privilege to welcome the gathering on the momentous occasion of the White Coat Ceremony of the fifth MBBS batch at VELS Medical College. She extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to the Chief Guest, Dr. C. Palanivelu, acknowledging his trailblazing role in introducing laparoscopic surgery to South India and his groundbreaking contributions to laparoscopic cancer surgery and advanced minimally invasive procedures, many of which have been performed for the first time in the world.

