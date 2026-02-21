Vedantu sees 1,292 students score above 90 percentile in JEE Main

PNN, New Delhi [India], February 21: Among the top achievers is Riddhesh Bendale from Maharashtra, who scored an exceptional 99.999 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1.

A student of Vedantu's 3-Year Long Term Batch, Riddhesh's journey reflects sustained academic excellence across global and national competitive platforms. He is also a Gold Medallist at IPhO 2025 and Silver Medallist at APhO 2025. This transition from Olympiad champion to JEE top performer is a testament to years of rigorous preparation, conceptual clarity, and expert academic mentorship.

Also making the Vedantu family proud is Ojas Hayatnagarkar from Karnataka, who secured 99.95 percentile, along with Pranjal Jha, who also achieved 99.95 percentile in the same session.

Vedantu students also delivered standout national numbers in JEE Main 2026 Session 1. 45 students scored above 99.5 percentile, 104 crossed the 99 percentile mark, and 1292 students scored above 90 percentile. A majority of these high achievers come from Vedantu's structured long-term programs, reaffirming the impact of focused preparation, personalised mentoring, and a student-first academic ecosystem.

"Seeing our students perform at this level in JEE Main Session 1 is both inspiring and energising," said Anand Prakash, Co-founder & Head of Academics, Vedantu.

"Behind every percentile is a story of persistence, discipline, and belief. These results reflect the strength of our integrated model of technology, teaching excellence, and personalised academic support."

Congratulating students and teachers, Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder & CEO, Vedantu, added: "These outcomes reflect confidence built over years and potential unlocked through the right mentorship. With 75+ Learning Centres and AI-powered classrooms, we remain committed to scaling personalised learning access across India."

(PNN & ANI)