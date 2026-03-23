India's First Teacher Development Centre to launch in Navi Mumbai



The program is open to all qualified teachers



The TDC is not limited to Empyrean's own staff. Qualified teachers from any school in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas can enroll. The goal is to create a shared hub for teacher growth across the city that raises the bar for the entire teaching community.



Soumyabrata Mukherjee, Principal of Empyrean School, spoke about what the collaboration means for the school and for education more broadly.

"We are very happy that we have this humble opportunity to partner with Suraasa to host a Teacher Development Centre at Empyrean School. It is a big milestone for all of us here at school. To redefine education, we have to reimagine and redefine the role of the teacher. Through this collaboration, we aim to take our people through quality standards and benchmarks, give them training, allow them to learn from people, and have amazing experiences in our classrooms, which will help us fast-track our journey to becoming a developed nation."