Sitharaman seeks Rs 2.81 lakh crore in Supplementary Demands for Grants to bolster defence, rural jobs, fiscal stability



The Finance Minister also introduced an Economic Stabilisation Fund, involving Rs 57,381.84 crores, designed to protect the Indian economy from external shocks.

Sitharaman maintained that the introduction of supplementary demands does not indicate poor initial budgeting but reflects a flexible and responsive governance model. She noted that the government has restricted such demands to a "bare minimum" of two per year.

The Finance Minister also assured the House that these additional expenditures would not impact the government's fiscal discipline. "We will, in no way, fail to fulfil the commitment made in the Budget. I would like to reiterate that the assurances given in this House... will remain within the fiscal deficit target that was presented in Parliament on February 1, 2026," she said.