National Stock Exchange joins hands with IGX to launch Indian natural gas futures

Mumbai : National Stock Exchange of India announced that it is in discussion on a strategic collaboration with Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to develop and launch Indian Natural Gas Futures, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening India's natural gas market ecosystem.

The proposed futures contract will provide market participants with a transparent, efficient, and robust risk-management tool aligned with India's evolving natural gas pricing framework, according to a statement from NSE.

This collaboration brings together NSE's deep expertise in the derivatives market and IGX's leadership in spot natural gas trading, price discovery, and physical market development.