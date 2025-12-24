Nifty 50 seen scaling 30,000 in 2026 on bull-market correction & strong technical signals: Report

Mumbai: The benchmark Nifty 50 index is likely to scale the 30,000 mark in calendar year 2026, supported by strong technical indicators and historical price behaviour, according to a research report by ICICI Direct. It stated, "Nifty to head towards 30,000 in CY26 based on the implicated target of Cup & Handle pattern; historically, such breakouts garnered 40 per cent in subsequent 12-18 months," the report said, highlighting a key technical rationale for its bullish projection



It added that one of the key factors supporting this outlook is the implied target of a Cup & Handle pattern. Historically, such breakouts have delivered gains of around 40 per cent over the subsequent 12 to 18 months.

