India's growth story enters a new phase of resilience, opportunity: KV Kamath

Mumbai: India has emerged from economic stress and global disruptions with renewed strength, setting the stage for sustained long-term growth, Chairman, Jio Financial Services, KV Kamath said, crediting the Indian industry for rapidly repairing balance sheets and rebuilding confidence after the COVID-19 pandemic shock.



Speaking at a leadership forum, titled 'Holistic Leadership for an Inclusive World' organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday, Kamath described the period after 2020 as a decisive inflection point.

Corporate India, he said, responded to workforce shortages and operational disruption by improving efficiency and automation, which translated directly into stronger profitability.



"If anybody does an analysis of pre-Covid profitability and post-Covid... you will see Indian balance sheets come out much stronger," Kamath said, noting that companies also repaid debt, enabling banks to clean up non-performing assets.