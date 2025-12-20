India Post emerges as a key driver of digital inclusion, public service delivery in 2025

New Delhi: The Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications marked a transformative year in 2025, significantly expanding its role from traditional mail services to becoming a backbone of citizen-centric digital, financial and governance initiatives.

The Year-End Review statement from the Ministry of Communications highlights how India Post leveraged its vast nationwide network to bridge service gaps, particularly in rural and remote regions .



In collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, 452 POPSKs were operational as of November 30, 2025, ensuring passport services within reach of citizens across Lok Sabha constituencies. Between January and November, over 29 lakh passport-related applications were processed, generating revenue of ₹114.88 crore and reducing the need for long-distance travel for applicants.



India Post also played a pivotal role in strengthening Aadhaar services. More than 13,000 Aadhaar centres operated from post offices nationwide, supplemented by mobile Aadhaar kits for camp-mode enrolment in remote areas.

