India poised for next phase of multi-trillion-dollar wealth creation: MoSL

New Delhi: India is entering a decisive phase of economic expansion that could redefine wealth creation over the next two decades, according to the 30th Wealth Creation Study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Drawing inspiration from the past 17 years, during which India's economy expanded fourfold from USD 1 trillion in 2008 to USD 4 trillion in 2025, the study envisions a similar quadrupling of GDP to USD 16 trillion over the next 17 years, from 2025 to 2042.



The study highlights a sharp acceleration in absolute wealth creation. While the previous 17-year period added USD 3 trillion to India's GDP, the upcoming phase is expected to add USD 12 trillion, representing a fourfold increase in absolute value creation. This scale of expansion is expected to generate a powerful "wealth effect," significantly boosting consumption, investment, and corporate profitability across sectors.

