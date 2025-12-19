IIM Indore Launches Executive Programme on Corporate and Public Leadership in a VUCA World

New Delhi: In today's dynamic global environment, organisations are being reshaped by constant disruption, technological breakthroughs, geopolitical realignments, and evolving policy frameworks. As businesses and governments navigate this era of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), leadership demands have shifted from operational excellence to strategic resilience, cross-sectoral understanding, and ethical foresight.



To address this critical need, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, in collaboration with Jaro Education as the marketing partner, has announced the launch of its Corporate and Public Leadership in a VUCA World programme. The 10-month executive learning journey is designed to equip leaders with the frameworks and mindset to drive impact in complex, interconnected environments.