IICA begins induction training for International Financial Services Centres Authority officers in Manesar



"The creation of a unified regulator within a short span of five years is nothing short of a 'miracle' and a testament to India's regulatory foresight," Singh noted during his address.

In his address, Singh highlighted the importance of fostering innovation through fintech and underscored the role of IFSCA in contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat. He stressed that officers must develop a strong understanding of multidimensional regulatory frameworks, including laws governed by authorities such as SEBI and PFRDA, to effectively regulate and guide the evolving financial ecosystem.