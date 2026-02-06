Government sets up 100 5G Use Case Labs in educational institutions



The Minister stated that the development of these applications relies on the unique capabilities of the new network. "5G provides high-speed connectivity, low latency and support for a large number of connected devices, enabling use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain for digital services and automation," the release noted.

To further this objective, the Government launched the 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025 under the 5G Use Case Labs initiative. This programme focuses on developing solutions using 5G and other advanced technologies to address socioeconomic needs and build domestic capacity.