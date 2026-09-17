Assam govt announces Rs 194.55 crore scholarships for 1.66 lakh tribal students

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday announced scholarship assistance worth Rs 194.55 crore for 1,66,124 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students pursuing higher education, as part of a special initiative aimed at promoting educational opportunities and digital literacy among tribal communities.

The initiative was organised by the Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department at the GMCH Auditorium in Guwahati, with the scholarship amount set to be transferred to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who also holds the portfolios of Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Information Technology, attended the programme as the chief guest.