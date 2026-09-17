Assam govt announces Rs 194.55 crore scholarships for 1.66 lakh tribal students

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday announced scholarship assistance worth Rs 194.55 crore for 1,66,124 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students pursuing higher education, as part of a special initiative aimed at promoting educational opportunities and digital literacy among tribal communities.
The initiative was organised by the Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department at the GMCH Auditorium in Guwahati, with the scholarship amount set to be transferred to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who also holds the portfolios of Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Information Technology, attended the programme as the chief guest.
The event was also attended by Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department Commissioner and Secretary Binita Pegu, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, departmental officials, beneficiaries and media representatives.
Addressing the gathering, Pegu highlighted the importance of digital awareness and digital literacy in helping students navigate today’s technology-driven environment. He urged students to acquire digital knowledge and use technology responsibly and constructively to support their educational development.
The minister also emphasised the significance of higher education for tribal students and youth, encouraging beneficiaries to utilise the scholarship assistance judiciously and remain dedicated to their academic pursuits.
As part of the programme, Pegu also distributed financial assistance for upgrading homestays for Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs under the Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department.
The homestay assistance is intended to support ST entrepreneurs and create livelihood opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of tribal communities in the state.
The Assam government said the initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening higher education, digital literacy and economic opportunities for Scheduled Tribe students and communities.
The scholarship assistance is expected to provide financial support to a large number of ST students and help them continue their higher education.
The programme also highlighted the government’s focus on combining educational assistance with entrepreneurship and livelihood support for tribal beneficiaries.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.