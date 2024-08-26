Guntur Medical College molested; police register FIR

A case was filed at Guntur's Kothapet police station against an unidentified person for allegedly molesting a medical student at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Saturday, August 25.

According to the police, the survivor, a native of Kadapa and a third-year medical student at Guntur Medical College, was going to the dermatology outpatient block on Saturday afternoon, August 24, when an unidentified person suddenly approached from behind, touched her inappropriately, and fled the scene, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Alerted by this, the hospital management and the student immediately filed a complaint with the police.

Kothapet police registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify the accused.

Kothapet Circle Inspector (CI) M Veeraiah stated that the accused ran away from the gate towards the railway station. Although they checked the CCTV footage, the accused remains unidentified, stated The New Indian Express report.

However, they suspect he is a 20-year-old student and are checking all nearby hostels to ascertain his identity, he added.

It may be recalled that the safety and security provided to doctors across the country has come into serious question, especially after August 9, when a female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.