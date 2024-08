Straight Up

RG Kar murder-rape incident: Doctors resume work, call-off protest. What next? Medical groups share

The fight for justice for the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor is still on. Heads of various medical associations such as the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) share their opinions