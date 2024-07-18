Videos

NEET UG: Results out on July 20, IIT Madras report & more: What happened at the SC hearing today?

Today, the Supreme Court of India heard the petitions concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. The matter was heard at about 11.45 am by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachu, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra. One of the highlights from the court hearing is as follows: An extensive discussion regarding the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras report.