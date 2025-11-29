You Are the Road I Choose to Walk On

You are like a blossoming flower, blooming brightly in the sun—

A flicker of light in the darkness, A spark when hope feels undone.

But sometimes, even a tiny sneeze, can set an avalanche free;

One moment sparks a thousand more— What will be, will be.

You’re skiing down a snowy hill, swiftly swerving every bend;

Through twists, through turns, through obstacles, Until you reach the end.

You are just like life itself— Uncertain, wild, profound.

You never know what waits ahead, Nor what may come around.

They say life is like ice cream: Enjoy it before it melts;

Yet sometimes it freezes solid— Hard and cold, no warmth felt.

Even moving just a muscle Can lead to consequence;

But through this maze of fragile paths, You are my firm defense.

Through storm, through calm, through rise and fall— In peace or when things go wrong,

You are the choice my heart has made, The road I walk along.



By Vivaan Sanghvi, Class 9 student at Calcutta International School