Explore Italy, and study as a fully-funded exchange student | Read DETAILS here

Opportunities Circle has shared an exciting, fully-funded exchange programme for students worldwide, offering a 4-12 week study experience in Italy.



Announced on Instagram (@opportunitiescircleofficial) on May 21, 2025, this initiative is a golden opportunity for students seeking global exposure while pursuing their academic and career goals.



NOTE: This is a fully-funded scholarship.



Here are the details of the programme:



Scholarship name: ICOPS Scholarships 2026



Advantages

- Round-trip travel expenses covered.

- Meals and accommodation are fully funded.

- 150 weekly stipend for the scholarship duration.

- Access to research facilities, libraries, and labs at the University of Pavia.



The deadline for applying to the programme is May 31, 2025.



This programme makes it accessible to students from diverse backgrounds.

Italy, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and academic excellence, provides an ideal setting for learning. Participants can explore disciplines like Business, Arts, or Technology, and gain insights into their culture.

Culturally as well, it is a sight to behold, offering students a wholesome experience that will go a long way in shaping them as human beings.

Interested students can apply via the Opportunities Circle website at www.opportunitiescircle.com.