Soch with the Coach: How powerful can be the Power of Speech?

For the past four years, we have been living in a world that is gradually turning into a chaotic thriller. Pandemics, economic roller coasters, soaring unemployment, climate crisis that is literally heating things up, and lastly, wars that are tragically claiming innocent lives all over the world. Despite all the chatter around these issues, the freedom to speak up often gets stuck in the pipeline of fear and hesitation.



Not only "reading" History, but "making" it

But, lo and behold! Enter a fearless Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras student who boldly spoke out against the "mass genocide" in Palestine — a topic many would not dare touch given the social and political consternation.

This act of courage begs the question: Why aren't we facilitating these crucial dialogues in higher education? Should universities not be the ultimate arenas for such discussions, fostering a positive and healthy environment for students, to not just read history but make it?

Hence, I had a "Soch" that this week's conversation with yours truly The Coach should delve into the aspect of Power of Speech and why opinions regarding situations as such, should matter. I would further discuss how Indian academia is in dire need of spaces where such ideas can be discussed, whilst simultaneously encouraging more student participation.



I might touch a nerve or two, but it's highly crucial to understand why such dialogues need to be facilitated in places of higher education, not just reading them via history books. So let's get real and understand why there is a need for such discussions to take place while maintaining a healthy and positive environment.



You may ask "Why should I study this? It has no practicality..." Well, now that's a question we may have

Let’s face it: Colleges and/or universities are more than just degree factories. They are supposed to be breeding grounds for critical thinking and intellectual rebellion. One of the most common questions that I get asked by students is "Coach, why should I study this, we will hardly use this knowledge in our real life" The answer to this question, which even I had whilst studying lies here.



When discussions are encouraged on hot-button issues, it is not just about stirring the pot; it’s about creating a generation of well-rounded, empathetic thinkers who will not always question the utility of their learning journey. When students grapple with topics like genocide, climate change, or economic disparity, they are not just learning — they are evolving into people who can actually make a difference.



Who says superheroes are fictitious?

By empowering the power of speech in academic settings, students are being bestowed with a superpower. It is the ability to influence, inspire, and incite change. Let's think about it: MLK’s (Martin Luther King) I Have a Dream speech, Mandela’s fight against apartheid, and Malala’s crusade for education — all sparked revolutions with words. In a university, when a student speaks up, it can ripple through the institution, challenging norms and inspiring peers.



The "Snowball" Effect

The IIT Madras student’s bold stand is a prime example to illustrate my thoughts perfectly. By speaking out, he didn’t just highlight an issue; he ignited a conversation that has the potential to "snowball" into an initiative, which if garners enough interest has the potential to become a "movement", with a possibility that it can turn this into a revolution. Once the revolution starts, it would become a "norm" and there lies an immense potential to ignite a momentous change.



Moving beyond the typical understanding of "free gyaan"

All of this when spoken about may seem like free gyaan or useless chunks of information, but as a true citizen of the world, should you be bothered? Encouraging dialogue on contentious issues like the Palestine conflict or any other global injustice is not about taking sides but about fostering a culture of empathy, critical thinking, and responsible citizenship.



When students engage in discussions about mass genocide, climate change, or economic disparities, they are not merely learning about these issues, they are learning how to think critically, question narratives, and develop well-rounded viewpoints. This prepares them to be proactive, informed members of society who can contribute meaningfully to public discourse and policy-making.



A bonus: They not only become change-makers but also amazing social entrepreneurs if they can find solutions or effective interventions for the issues that they have voiced out.



"Pen is mightier than a sword" but today, "Your voice is mightier than policy"

Voicing out and initiating a dialogue revolving around crucial issues makes us realise the real power of speech as there lies in its ability to influence, inspire, and instigate change. Throughout history, powerful speeches have jump-started movements, dismantled oppressive regimes, and shown us that words can indeed transcend barriers and can mobilise people towards a common cause.



In the context of academic institutions, the power of speech is magnified. When students articulate their thoughts on significant issues, they not only influence their peers but also challenge institutional and societal norms. By speaking out, we not only raise awareness but also inspire others to reflect on the issue and consider their stance. Such acts of courage are essential in fostering a culture of active engagement and social responsibility within academia. Today, it's the voice that matters and how much we amplify it!



For those of you who have followed me, it is pretty evident to you all that I do my best to give you psychological hacks as much as possible, hence as I conclude, let me give a little bit more gyaan to you. Here's how this can help you:



Doing away with cognitive dissonance: Voicing out and taking a stand encourages students to explore and engage with opposing viewpoints. This helps reduce cognitive dissonance or any unconscious biases between people. This would help others be more open to diverse perspectives and foster a more inclusive dialogue.



Growth mindset: Speaking out promotes a growth mindset as it enables all individuals to develop a mindset of framing challenges as opportunities to aid learning. This approach helps us embrace discussions more willingly, seeing them as chances to expand our knowledge and understanding rather than just contentious debates.



Emotional intelligence: This process teaches us how to manage our emotions and empathise with others. High emotional intelligence can transform heated arguments into constructive discussions. It also enables us to learn interpersonal skills which are crucial for our very existence.



So remember dearest darlings, the power of speech is a dynamic force that can drive change and inspire action.

Let’s crank up the intellectual sass, infuse our discussions with deep insights, and transform academia into a vibrant arena for dialogue and innovation.

