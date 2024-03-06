Soch With Coach: Campus violence and what can be done so that it doesn't turn violent?

Hey there! Just a couple of weeks ago, I wrote about how to vent out your dissent in healthy ways. This week I will be addressing a similar issue, that is how to curb campus violence and the preventative steps that can be taken in order to restrict such kinds of actions. Let's make the campus a "chill" space and not create a toxic and ill space.



We have all heard and some may have also witnessed crazy, uncontrolled events happening on campus, from harsh words flying around to full-blown physical attacks. It's a bummer, don't you agree? But can we let it slide? Certainly, such events cannot go unaddressed and cannot be normalised as well.



So, let us find ways to shut it down without causing more drama. Irrespective of the question as to 'why' this is happening, let's focus on 'how' to do it and 'what' it takes to control these situations.



Be a Hero, not a Zero!

Before I begin, first things first! Safety is and should be the number one priority!



Irrespective of whatever tips I'm about to drop, I would not want you to do anything that puts you in harm's way, and in such a case, it's still acceptable to be a zero and avoid any form of confrontation, conflict, or engagement when you can sense that things are about to get real messy!



If you think you are capable enough to deal with the situation, although diplomatically, then you must step in not as an aggressor but as a leader. Initiation skills and managing situations with great wit are certainly extremely crucial and is one of the top qualities of a true leader.