5 Things We Loved About Huzefa’s Story:

1. More Than Reps: A Coach’s Day Is Built on People, Not Just Programs A fitness coach’s day is long, holistic, and people-focused — it's not just about workouts, but about building wellness, confidence, and lasting habits.

2. Ditch the Outcome Obsession: Fall in Love with the Process

Tension stems from focusing on the result. Shift the mindset to the process, not the outcome. Stick to basics, follow the routine, and enjoy the sport.

3. Train Smart, Not Invincible: Injury Is Part of the Game

Not all injuries are preventable. Train smart to avoid repetitive ones, but know that trauma injuries are part of the game. Surround yourself with people who lift your mindset and stay open to feedback.

4. Bounce Back Like a Pro: It’s the Comeback That Counts

Everyone loses sometimes — even the greatest. What matters is how you respond. Rest, reset, and return to your process the next day.

5. Age Isn’t the Barrier — Lack of Purpose and Guidance Is

It’s not about age, but purpose and supervision. Kids can start training if it's structured, guided, and focused on performance, not aesthetics.

6. Fit Isn’t a Look: Strength Is in Function, Not Size

Thin or “skinny” doesn’t mean unfit. Focus on function, not form. Sleep, food, and mental fitness matter more than shape or size.

7. Bolt Mentality: Why Huzefa’s GOAT Is About Grit, Not Gold Usain Bolt is Huzefa’s GOAT — not just for his victories, but for overcoming adversity, staying positive, and believing in his path despite the odds.

8. Strong Mind, Strong Game: Greatness Starts Off the Field

Don’t just train your body — train your mind. Read widely, especially biographies and nonfiction. Greatness begins before the game even starts.