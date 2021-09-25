For Anirudh Gangavaram, hosting quizzes and studying for the Union Public Service Commission exams go hand in hand. Anirudh recently cleared the UPSC exams and secured the 252nd rank. "I started preparing for the UPSC in 2018, as soon as I completed my Bachelor's in Business Administration from Christ (Deemed-to-be University), Bengaluru. In my first attempt (in 2019), I was able to pass the prelims but couldn't clear the Mains. I took a couple of more years to prepare some more and now I've managed to clear it this year," says Anirudh.

Anirudh chose Commerce and Accountancy as his optional subject for the Mains. He explains, "I had studied these subjects during my graduation and the concepts in these subjects were still fresh in my mind. This actually helped me clear my exams." He adds, with oodles of hope in his tone, "Looking at previous candidates who secured ranks between 250 and 255, they have been placed in the Indian Revenue Service. I hope to be placed in the same service too."

Over the past two years, Anirudh has done more than just prepare for the UPSC. He is an entrepreneur and the founder of Qriosity Knowledge Solutions, a quiz hosting platform that he started in 2016 while at Christ and still runs diligently. "The idea behind my platform was to help corporate companies organise quizzes as a way to motivate their employees, market their products and do a whole lot more. I have always been interested in reading quiz-related books and watching quiz shows. These have increased my curiosity to search for different concepts and subjects. And through Qriosity, I spread my knowledge to others as well," he explains.

This 26-year-old also runs a stationery store with his mother in Bengaluru. He says, "I never really dedicated a specific time every day to prepare for the UPSC. I read and solved a lot of old question papers whenever I had some free time on my hands. I invested the rest of my time in helping my mother run the business smoothly." Be it his own venture or his mother's, Anirudh sure can juggle more than one thing at a time and still succeed.