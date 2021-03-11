While all corporate and government offices have some kind of place for people to sit comfortably, have their lunch and spend some time talking about the world, then why not something similar for migrant labourers? This was the thought that drove Tasha Singh, an interior design graduate when she saw some of migrant labourers working without taking a break. Driven by a need to find an answer, she created a design that includes an amphitheatre and a huge place for labourers to rest for a while during their lunch hours.

Tasha explains, "I worked on the Labour Recreation Centre and I have named it as Garima Sthal. The project is planned to be based in Meerut. I have visited Meerut several times as the roots of my family exist there. I have also visited the industrial area several times along with my parents as we run a pottery art company in Delhi. I observed the place and realised that the working class are not treated in a dignified manner and they have no place to rest, especially during heavy rains and the hot summer. This thought always bothered me. That's when I decided to design something in the interest of people who are the workforce in the factories and industries."

According to Tasha, interior designs and architecture must not be practiced only by people who can afford it. It must be meant for everybody. "In order to see the requirements of the workforce, I visited different factories and interacted with the people working there. I understood that the female workers are worried about their children when they come out to work. They also told me that sitting on the floor is more comfortable for them than sitting on the chairs or sofa. It also helped me analyse that sitting on chair and working for long hours has a negative impact on their health. Further I observed and studied their various postures and the way they sit. For example: squats, sitting by keeping their leg forward, cross legs and so on," explains Tasha.

Keeping these ideas in mind, Tasha has created an interior landscape in her design. She says, "There is no furniture as such in this facility for labourers. I have played with the design of the floor and created spaces using their sitting postures. One of the major factors in my design is a canteen to provide food and refreshments, an amphitheatre for anybody to come and perform music, drama and so on. I have also included a skill building space that includes a pottery studio, stitching studio and carpentry studio. It is mainly to empower women and youngsters. We also have a healthcare facility for the workers in this design. It has a clinic for men, women and children and the medicines required for their health issues."

Tasha has showcased this design in the Asia Designer Young Award (India edition) hosted by Nippon Paint. While the people who watched her design appreciated unique work, she wants to implement this design in one of the factories. "Once this idea is implemented, many people will start thinking in this direction,"Tasha hopes.