I am sure that all of us have, at least once, tried to solve the Rubik's Cube. While some might have succeeded at it, others have cracked their heads and eventually given up. But not Rehaan Rasheed. Just last month, Rehaan emerged as the national winner of the fourth edition of the Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup.

This effectively meant that he has qualified to participate in the international contest in November. He says, "I began solving the Rubik's Cube from some of my school mates when I was 10 and improved over a period of time. I began participating in local competitions and college fests and won. So far, my record for solving a cube is nine seconds. When I am practicing at home, I do it in five to six seconds." How about that!

Rehaan Rasheed practiced for four to five hours a day

This is not the first time that Rehaan has participated in the world cup. He says that he has participated in the competition for the past three years. "With no proper practice and no idea of how this competition happens, I lost all three times. Last year, I remember that the cube slipped and fell from my hand. I wasted time in picking it up and trying to remember the direction that I had rotated the cube. This year, before I participated, every day I would solve it 300 to 400 times," says this 21-year-old cuber.

Cubing isn't just straightforward. There's a whole lot more to it. Rehaan explains, "There were four game modes and my game mode was re-scramble and it was the most challenging one. In this mode, we will be given a solved cube and a scrambled cube. We need to re-scramble the solved cube by looking at the scrambled cube. I was able to do it in 21.83 seconds which is a new national record in the competition. The previous record was 23 seconds."

Rehaan, who is currently pursuing a specialisation in Cloud Computing, from REVA University. "Since the online classes are not all day, I have sufficient time to practice for the international round. For now, I am practicing for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening. As the days approach closer, I will increase the number of hours and the number of puzzles," he says, adding, "My favourite cubers are Bhargav Narasimhan from India and Feliks Zemdegs from Australia."