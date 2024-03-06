Hey there! Just a couple of weeks ago, I wrote about how to vent out your dissent in healthy ways. This week I will be addressing a similar issue, that is how to curb campus violence and the preventative steps that can be taken in order to restrict such kinds of actions. Let's make the campus a "chill" space and not create a toxic and ill space.



We have all heard and some may have also witnessed crazy, uncontrolled events happening on campus, from harsh words flying around to full-blown physical attacks. It's a bummer, don't you agree? But can we let it slide? Certainly, such events cannot go unaddressed and cannot be normalised as well.



So, let us find ways to shut it down without causing more drama. Irrespective of the question as to 'why' this is happening, let's focus on 'how' to do it and 'what' it takes to control these situations.



Be a Hero, not a Zero!

Before I begin, first things first! Safety is and should be the number one priority!



Irrespective of whatever tips I'm about to drop, I would not want you to do anything that puts you in harm's way, and in such a case, it's still acceptable to be a zero and avoid any form of confrontation, conflict, or engagement when you can sense that things are about to get real messy!



If you think you are capable enough to deal with the situation, although diplomatically, then you must step in not as an aggressor but as a leader. Initiation skills and managing situations with great wit are certainly extremely crucial and is one of the top qualities of a true leader.

It's not just about stepping up, but it is also about being real, keeping it real, and knowing certain factual information and truth about the incident before you make a decision. Be it something small, like alerting the right people, or something big like addressing many and keeping things under control, it doesn't matter... All that does is being prepared to take the first step and that too in the right direction.



Spread the peace...piece by piece!

Now you are going to understand why I emphasise so much about "Taking Initiative". Stepping up is what helps you get noticed, make people listen to you, and also inspire others which, in turn, equips you with the ability to influence those around you, one soul at a time.

This can slowly help you in garnering a following of loyalists! So once you have this covered, get the word out about how certain things should be dealt with and avoid situations that can turn rather volatile. Use social media to spread your message to those who must listen to your voice. That's your fam right there!



Speak up, stand up, follow up!

If you see something unacceptable going down, you have to speak up and let others know what is going on. It's really easy keeping mum but that is not what is expected of you in the situation. Voicing out your opinion most safely and sensibly whilst being as effective and impactful as possible is deemed sensible.

It is not enough just being a "keyboard warrior" and acting like a crusader on WhatsApp groups or other social media. It is your actions that speak and also what shall lay a path to usher in change faster. If you want to usher in change and also sustain it, you need to be on your toes until you can create changes.



My sincere appeal to you all is to speak up, stand up, or rather stand with and follow up on ensuring that the students affected know that they have your support and make sure that they always feel protected.



Safe spaces, safe faces, and no more traumatic cases

Here is one little example of what I used to do while at college, if ever I felt threatened, I had identified a surveilled place near my campus which was also close to the police station. Personally, for me, it was a safe place, where I could spend time with friends in peace if I ever felt threatened.



If you too can put your heads together and come up with a similar strategy, go ahead! If not the same plan but something equally effective if you could manage to persuade the management to set up zones where everyone can hang out without the stress of being the victim of organised violence.

It will ensure that you are safe and shall be under the responsibility of campus security and shall also stop small issues from snowballing into a colossal mess! Just make sure everyone feels welcome and respected, with no exceptions, no filters, and absolutely no preferences of any kind to anyone!



Get involved, stay involved, get everyone involved!

The best way to dive into campus life, get to meet people, and create a close-knit community is to join clubs and take part in events that bring us together. Especially those events that get us talking and push us toward understanding each other better. Remember that the battle is half won already as people with similar passions and beliefs come together.

Keep the momentum going and encourage others around you to get involved too and do your best to make them realise how there's so much to be done here as compared to wasting away time in unfruitful gossip and talks that can create animosity between student groups.



Fight for a cause, without a pause

The best thing to do is to support student-led movements that are all about stopping the violence and keeping it cool. If you don't believe it is cool, sorry to say, you are a mere fool! I show a little tough love here, simply because I too have passed this phase.

Being a bully, pushover, or violent behaviour may be considered a symbol of strength, but in most cases, it is those who are hopelessly insecure and have low confidence who resort to such behaviour. Do your best to push for new rules and policies that make your campus safer for everyone. Follow the participative management style and involve everyone, listen to each one, and consider everyone's opinion with equal weightage.



Phew! I have given quite a few tips and hence shall bid adieu by simply saying...let's keep it real, stay chill, and watch out for each other. If things get quite intense, don't hesitate to reach out for help and keep the good vibes flowing together by always being together!



With lots of love,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Beloved Coach