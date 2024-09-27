USMLE: Here's how Sravan Nekkanti is preparing for the exam and helping over 300+ students

My United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) journey began in 2020, during my internship at Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad.

Though I had planned to pursue the USMLE during medical school, I couldn’t actually put it into action at the time.

Like many aspiring physicians, I reached out to seniors and scoured platforms like LinkedIn and YouTube for guidance on resources, costs, and preparation methods. While there was ample advice on study materials, I quickly realised that no video or conversation could prepare me for the mental and financial challenges ahead.

I relied on First Aid, Sketchy, and Boards & Beyond for Step 1 preparation. However, the pandemic severely disrupted my plans.

Test centres closed, and I felt the momentum slip as isolation and uncertainty took a toll.

By the time centres reopened, availability was limited, and I struggled to regain focus. Relearning essential concepts in Biochemistry, Genetics, and Cardiology was a daunting task. I eventually completed Step 1 in 2021, though my results weren’t as expected.

Thankfully, my family — especially my sister — supported me through the setback and encouraged me to keep pursuing my dream.

Determined to move forward, I began preparing for Step 2 while working.

Juggling a job and studying proved difficult, as distractions at the workplace hindered my progress. After seven months, I quit my job to focus fully on studying and securing clinical opportunities in the US.

I sent countless emails to hospitals and professors, facing rejection after rejection. Securing a visa was also a challenge, but I finally landed clinical rotations, where I dedicated myself to learning and contributing.

Balancing rotations and studying were tough, but I remained committed. After my rotations, I moved to Canada and stayed with my sister to save on costs while I prepared for Step 2.

The winter was harsh, but after four months, I successfully passed Step 2 in 2024.

Post-exam, I decided to pay it forward by helping other students in the USMLE journey. I remembered feeling lost when I first started, so I began offering free advice and guidance to students through various online groups.

Along the way, I partnered with Next Steps Academy, an organisation that helps USMLE aspirants with exam preparation, research training, opportunities to take part in national and international conferences, and EHR training.

Together, we’ve helped over 300 students.

What I’ve learned throughout this journey is that USMLE preparation is about much more than just study resources. It’s about perseverance, mental resilience, and financial planning.

The journey is isolating at times, but with the right support and mindset, it becomes a path of growth. Helping others succeed has become a personal mission, one that fills me with pride and purpose.

My hope is that through my efforts, more students can find the support they need, feel empowered to pay it forward, and help those coming up behind them, creating a lasting cycle of mentorship and success.

(Sravan Nekkanti from Davao Medical School Foundation is pursuing USMLE. Views expressed are his own.)