You should never ever ditch that idea you had in college. Let me tell you why!

Hey, peeps! Solve this riddle for me...

What do Swiggy, Google, and your dusty old college project have in common? Potential! But here’s the difference: They acted on theirs, while you might be letting yours gather cobwebs.



Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety’s now-viral revelation about Swiggy being born from a forgotten college project should be the wake-up call you didn’t know you needed.

Majety shared how Swiggy originated from a forgotten college assignment, which, years later, morphed into one of India’s most successful start-ups. Such stories are not anomalies; they are reminders of how a dormant idea has the potential to be the seed of greatness that can lead to it becoming the "Next Big Thing".

Just imagine, an idea you scribbled down years ago could be your ticket to success — but only if you give it the attention it deserves.

It all starts with an idea. A fleeting thought. A spark of inspiration. Yet, how many times have you shelved your brainchild, dismissing it as insignificant or impractical?

Take Larry Page and Sergey Brin, for instance. What began as a research project in a Menlo Park garage became the world-changing giant we know as Google. These stories underscore a universal truth: The future belongs to those who act on their ideas, no matter how small or early stage they might seem.

So today's conversation is gonna be all about how it is time to dust off those half-baked ideas and give them a shot. After all, who knows? The world’s next big thing could be lying dormant in your notebook somewhere!



My 'regretful' story

The ideas I had are almost similar to what Swiggy has achieved today and even Porter for that matter. I too had thought on similar lines almost 15 years ago and had two ideas that I had never thought would be very successful.

The first one was Dine In which is what Swiggy and Zomato have achieved (food delivery). The second one was Door Dash, a courier service, an idea that I came up with when, time and again, I was finding it difficult to send documents across town during emergencies, which is now available through platforms such as Swiggy Genie, Dunzo and Porter.

So, the first advice I have for you all is: Don't drag your feet!

Why? Why do I emphasise that you should start early!



1. The 3 Es

The best tip I can share with you is, failure is cheaper when you are young!

Let’s face it, messing up in your 20s is a lot less painful than in your 40s. Your early mistakes are like free life lessons with a side of character building.

You also develop a variety of skills from this experience and the learning is just priceless! The biggest advantage: This is the best time for the 3Es "Experiment, Explore, and Experience".



2. Building the "dream team"

Building your dream squad requires time and time isn't what you have when you grow older. This is the right time to build your Super Squad as starting early gives you years to schmooze with mentors, find partners, and build a network of people who will hype you up, be your rock (and maybe even fund you later).

Apart from all this, it also enables you to acquire maturity, especially in understanding people skills and also to realise whom you can bank on.



3. You can quickly shift to Plan B, Plan C, or even Plan D for that matter!

Another big plus of starting early is the buffer or rather flexibility this "phase" of life offers you, enabling you to shift gears or change your mind without wrecking your life!

Early projects let you experiment, pivot, and try experimental stuff without the burden of loans, EMIs (Equated Monthly Installment), and other responsibilities.



4. If it works, it works...if it doesn't, it doesn't!

The best way to explain what I have in mind is, by calling it a "confidence workout".

If what you're doing works out, then your confidence soars as well. If what you're doing doesn't work, fret not! You've got the time to figure out what went wrong and where. Remember, every small step you take builds the muscle memory of resilience and that's a huge plus!

Why? Simply put, it prepares you to tackle bigger challenges in the future with such ease that it will feel like your warm-up routine when you hit the gym. The three strengths you're sure to build are critical thinking, resilience, and creative solutions.



5. Not just flexing your skills... it's about being flexible too

One of the biggest challenges for established ventures is the inability to implement new strategies or shift gears whenever they receive negative feedback.

Hence, the beauty of early-stage projects lies in flexibility and adaptability, which allows even nascent ideas to be moulded, redirected, and reimagined.

This allows you to:

- Explore different and/or multiple approaches

- Incorporate feedback rapidly and make the necessary changes at lightning speeds

- Constantly "adjust and re-adjust" to emerging trends, technological advancements, and the business environment.



Scientific insights: The psychology of innovation

It's not just me, it's backed by science too!

Research studies in cognitive psychology have suggested that early experimentation triggers enhanced cognitive flexibility, increases problem-solving skills, and develops greater entrepreneurial resilience.

Now that I've stressed upon why starting early is of paramount importance, let me also go a step further and give you a nudge in the right direction so that you don't make the same mistakes I made... Here's a 'No-Nonsense Guide' to help you from your idea to the action phase:

1. Document the idea

Write it down, no matter how vague it seems. The act of documenting not only solidifies your thoughts but also provides you with the required clarity for further tweaking.

Remember to capture everything, even that which feels stupid or unconventional, and ensure that you have a dedicated notebook/folder for each idea.



2. Map It out — chunk it down

Create a mind map or a simple plan outlining the core concept, potential challenges, and possible solutions. Break it into smaller, manageable tasks. The more you're able to break it into smaller "chunks", the better you can optimise and improvise.



3. Seek the Devil's Advocate — Seek feedback

Share your idea with trusted peers, professors, or professionals. Constructive criticism will help you refine your idea and address blind spots. It also helps you in conducting your market research and validation of your idea.



4. Baby steps — start small

Don’t wait for perfection or give in to the obsession of trying to keep everything ready. Start small and focus on making a prototype or even a pilot project.

Even a basic version can help you understand the feasibility of your idea and you can build, improvise and integrate the necessary changes as you move ahead.



5. The best things in life sometimes are actually free

One of the most crucial skills for any entrepreneur is to develop the ability to use the resources available to the fullest. Identify the tools available to you — your college library, free online courses, or student events/scholarships/competitive events.

Don’t underestimate what you can achieve with minimal resources, especially with almost everything available online and some amazing content created on YouTube.

Trust me here, as this is what was missing when I had ideas, and the lack of access to information made it feel like a distant dream!



6. Your network shall become your net worth — network intentionally

Attend industry events, connect with alumni, or use platforms like LinkedIn to find people who resonate with your vision. The more you network, the more you get insights and if you do it right, you'll also get the required mentoring and even funding.



7. Stay consistent and be disciplined

Dedicate a fixed time each week to work on your project. Progress may be slow, but consistency will eventually pay off. Even if it is for an hour, ensure that the hour is always adhered to.

Discipline is important not just here, but as a crucial skill too...especially for entrepreneurs.



8. Embrace failure... but derive the learning from it

Every setback is a lesson. Document what went wrong, analyse why it happened, and how you can avoid it in the future. But make it a compulsion to always derive at least one learning from it. This ensures that you don't get into a destructive pattern of procrastination and end up demotivated.



The Mic Drop for this week!

Your college project isn’t just a task you once submitted — it’s a seed. Whether it blooms into something extraordinary or not depends on you.

Worst-case scenario? You fail and learn. Best case? You’re named in Forbes, and your “forgotten project” becomes a global phenomenon. Changing the world is the best feeling there is and you might be the next big thing!

So, stop scrolling now and start building, nurture your brainchild, and do whatever it takes to come up with a concrete plan.

I'm sure that your future self will thank you.



With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"Your Coach" who missed the bus but won't let you