Driven by passion, empowered by desire for autonomy: A young entrepreneur's tale

From my earliest days, when I was growing up in Australia, I harboured a dream of creating something truly unique and versatile. Growing up, I found myself captivated by the wonders showcased in National Geographic, as well as the enchanting worlds brought to life by Disney and Pixar.

While I enjoyed these films as a child, my curiosity always led me to ponder what made them universally appealing, transcending age, language, and cultural boundaries. My father often spoke of their transformative nature, attributing their magic to technology — a realm with limitless possibilities.

These influences shaped my perspective, instilling in me a desire to approach the world and its challenges differently. I became drawn to understanding ecosystems, dissecting processes, identifying pain points, and seeking practical solutions.

India's interventions

My annual trips to India offered a fresh lens through which I viewed the dynamics of change, driven by factors such as people, money, and technology. Yet, amidst the myriad of experiences, one thing troubled me: the prevalence of temporary fixes, fragmented feedback systems, disconnected processes, and a lack of customer-centricity in solutions.

Driven by a passion to express myself and empowered by a desire for autonomy, I embarked on a journey towards entrepreneurship. At the tender age of 15, I approached my father with aspirations to start my own company, only to be advised to wait until I had gained more experience and knowledge — a sage counsel I would later appreciate.

For me, entrepreneurship was initially a romanticised notion of conceptualisation, ideation, planning, and execution. However, the reality proved to be far more intricate — a labyrinth of uncertainties, financial constraints, regulatory hurdles, and administrative burdens.

Launching Nebutech Analytics at 19, with my mother as my partner and seed funding from family, marked just the beginning of my entrepreneurial odyssey.

As I delved deeper into building my first product, I encountered challenges in assembling the right team. High costs and expectations in a start-up-hyped environment made direct recruitment difficult, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced to adapt, I turned to consultants and graduates trained to design, emphasising a culture of mutual discovery and innovation.

Choosing the right Information Technology (IT) infrastructure was another hurdle, but my admiration for Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO led me to Azure Cloud. After a good amount of research and understanding what they offer vs what I need, we finalised one.

With the team in place, I faced the daunting task of building our products while fostering a cohesive and innovative culture. Embracing a values-driven approach, encapsulated by TEAMS (Transparent, Excellence, Accountable, Motivate, Sociable), I sought to cultivate an environment conducive to creativity and collaboration. By empowering my team and fostering open communication, we overcame challenges and witnessed tangible improvements in product quality and team dynamics.

As our products began to take shape, my focus shifted to branding, investment, and market analysis. Establishing a global presence through Threadality Technologies and navigating the complexities of intellectual property rights became paramount.

Despite external challenges, including limited access to investors and the nuances of foreign markets, I remained resilient, guided by a commitment to innovation and adaptability.

The focus was on...

While the product was taking shape, my focus turned to three things: Branding, investment and market.

Establishing brand value, especially for products originating from India, presented its own set of challenges.

Recognising the importance of foreign branding for initial trust-building, I created another start-up Threadality Technologies (www.threadality.com) to expand operations to the United States (US) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alongside India. Protecting intellectual property became a priority in the face of imitation attempts, leading to the implementation of trademarks, copyrights, ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certifications, and patent applications.

Raising investment externally had challenges due to the pandemic situation and limited access to real investors who are aligned to launch a new line of products. I had to maintain independence from daunting societal norms associated with traditional employment.

Feedback often centred on personal attributes rather than my start-up, with occasional suggestions to seek alternatives like selling my idea and making quick money. This sporadic feedback landscape reinforced the need for adaptability and resilience.

Studying the market is a big task which needs not one but multiple brains. I understood that the market is open but getting into the market is complex. It is not just the product which can speak for itself but the language of each individual entity in the market.

I get suggestions which are important for one and that may not be required for another. So, there are multiple versions which started spawning with my idea being the pivot but the branches around it being very diverse. I used to feel that the product was evolving and at times, I had a feeling that it was not so.

All that I created...

Today, I am proud to say that I could navigate, learn, experience and still create a good product line of Byrds (www.byrds.one), which aims to revolutionise and democratise corporate environmental sustainability initiatives by fostering transparency and accountability.

Cornerqube (www.cornerqube.com), another brainchild, offers a streamlined CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform that empowers businesses with valuable insights, enhancing client and partner management.

Greyffiti (www.greyffiti.com) facilitates secure approach to graphical information versioning and sharing.

Feddup (www.feddup.me) offers a platform to review, offer suggestions and rating on products.

For aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs, I penned an insightful book Think the Luna Way. It is written in a simple graphical representation of my personal experiences which acts as a roadmap offering valuable insights, tools, and techniques.

I am very proud of my mother, who relentlessly made efforts beyond her capability. She is part of my reverse mentoring exercise where, I could be teaching her technology elements like APIs (Application Programming Interface), UI/UX (User Interface/User Experience), testing and so on, which she learnt and today, she independently interacts with team members and drives delivery.

To continue with my vision of TEAMS, I made it a point to train people who are in need of knowledge. For this, I created en4ce (www.en4ce.org) where knowledge is important.

My work is recognised and as testimony I was featured in Silicon India magazine and invited by GIBF for an investor meet in Mauritius, during which, I could build a profound relationship with investment directors. I was also a speaker at the Business India meet in Mumbai.