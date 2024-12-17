AI and Creativity seminar at SDNB Vaishnav College for Women: Students share experience

An eye-opening event
Attending the National Seminar organised by Research Department of English and Research Dept of Computer Science, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women, Chromepet, Chennai on December 11, 2024, was a truly enlightening experience.
The seminar brought together experts from various fields to discuss the powerful intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI), creativity, and assistive technology. As an attendee, I was fascinated by how the events unfolded, providing deep insights into the transformative potential of AI in our world.
The discussions centred around how AI is not only enhancing human creativity but also supporting innovative solutions for a more inclusive society. It was inspiring to hear about the ways in which AI is being used to push creative boundaries, allowing individuals to express themselves in new, unique ways.
From AI-driven art to innovative design processes, the seminar showcased how creativity can thrive when paired with technology.
Another key theme that stood out to me was the role of assistive technology in empowering people with disabilities. Experts shared how AI-driven tools and innovations are breaking barriers, enabling individuals to participate more fully in creative and professional spaces.
The seminar underscored how AI can provide critical support to human creativity, especially for those who might otherwise be excluded due to physical or cognitive challenges.
This event was an eye-opener, highlighting the exciting potential of AI to enhance creativity. The seminar gave me a deeper appreciation for how technology can be harnessed to bring about meaningful change by integrating AI into academic work, in education, writing, translating and preserving languages.
Many thanks to the organising team specially to Dr R Radha Principal i/c and S/Lt Dr K Kanthimathi, Associate Professor of English and Vice-Principal for this initiative of making us think in a cross-disciplinary fashion.
S Monika, III BA English, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women
Interdisciplinary outlook
I attended the National Seminar on Prompt Engineering, AI and Creativity: Challenges and Opportunities for Assistive Creativity. The sessions covered key topics like AI's role in enhancing creativity, the importance of diversity in AI development, and AI’s impact on education, particularly in language learning.
Dr Albert Rayan, emphasised that AI enhances, rather than replaces, human creativity, while Arunkumar Narayanan discussed the ethical implications of diverse AI tools. Dr Prasanna Udipikar highlighted AI tools for personalised learning, and Ananya Ghosh demonstrated prompt engineering for creative outputs.
As a student of computer Science this seminar broadened my understanding of AI’s potential and its responsible application in society. I thank the organisers Dr Kanthimathi from the Department of English and Dr Gayathri from the Department of Computer Science for providing a great opportunity to learn from professionals in education, data science, and technology.
Their interdisciplinary outlook emphasised the importance of collaboration across fields, encouraging me to think beyond traditional boundaries.
This diverse approach has broadened my perspective and inspired me to explore new interdisciplinary research ideas and approaches, particularly in integrating AI with humanities.
I also understood how diverse fields can work together to create more inclusive and innovative solutions. It encouraged me to think critically and has sparked many cross disciplinary project ideas.
Vedhashri RK, III BSc Computer Science
Attending the National Seminar on Prompt Engineering, AI and Creativity: Challenges and Opportunities for Assistive Creativity provided valuable perspectives from experts in diverse fields, allowing me to better understand how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping creativity and inclusivity in society.
The seminar began with an intriguing question, "Does AI kill creativity?" Dr Albert Rayan, an Education columnist and ELT expert, was the first to speak. His argument was clear: AI does not replace human creativity but acts as a tool to enhance it. He emphasised that while AI can assist in creative processes, it could also make individuals cognitively lazy, potentially affecting problem-solving skills and critical thinking abilities.
This was an interesting point that made me think about the balance between using AI and retaining essential cognitive skills.
In the second session, Arunkumar Narayanan, a Data Scientist and AI developer from Bengaluru, spoke on Democratising AI. He explained that AI systems developed by diverse teams are more ethical, robust, and better able to meet the needs of a wide range of people. I found this particularly compelling, as it stressed the importance of creating technologies that serve everyone equally and the role diversity plays in preventing biased outcomes.
His talk reinforced the idea that inclusivity in AI development is essential for fostering innovation and fairness.
Dr Prasanna Udipikar’s, session focused on the role of AI in English language learning and teaching with AI as Assistive tool. She shared various AI-powered tools and platforms that can help both students and educators in mastering English.
I was particularly interested in how these tools offer personalised learning experiences and support for teachers. According to her, AI can revolutionise education by making learning more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for students worldwide.
However, she also emphasised that while AI can be a powerful tool, nothing can replace the human touch in teaching. This was a crucial point, reminding me that AI should complement, not replace, the role of educators.
The final session introduced the concept of prompt engineering. The talk by Ananya Ghosh demonstrated how AI systems can be guided by carefully crafted prompts to generate creative outputs. I was fascinated by how prompts could direct AI to produce art, text, or solutions in a way that mimics human creativity.
This session opened my eyes to the potential for collaboration between humans and machines, especially in artistic and professional fields. It was exciting to think about how AI can help unlock new avenues for creativity and problem-solving.
Overall, the seminar made me appreciate how AI can enhance our abilities, but also reminded me of the importance of using these technologies responsibly and inclusively.
I appreciate the efforts of our Professors Dr Kanthimathi from the Department of English and Dr Gayathri from the Department of Computer Science for bringing together such a diverse and knowledgeable group of experts, making this event a truly impactful and memorable experience.
K Mahalakshmi III BA English, SDNB Vaishnav College