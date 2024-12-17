AI and Creativity seminar at SDNB Vaishnav College for Women: Students share experience

An eye-opening event

Attending the National Seminar organised by Research Department of English and Research Dept of Computer Science, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women, Chromepet, Chennai on December 11, 2024, was a truly enlightening experience.

The seminar brought together experts from various fields to discuss the powerful intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI), creativity, and assistive technology. As an attendee, I was fascinated by how the events unfolded, providing deep insights into the transformative potential of AI in our world.

The discussions centred around how AI is not only enhancing human creativity but also supporting innovative solutions for a more inclusive society. It was inspiring to hear about the ways in which AI is being used to push creative boundaries, allowing individuals to express themselves in new, unique ways.

From AI-driven art to innovative design processes, the seminar showcased how creativity can thrive when paired with technology.

Another key theme that stood out to me was the role of assistive technology in empowering people with disabilities. Experts shared how AI-driven tools and innovations are breaking barriers, enabling individuals to participate more fully in creative and professional spaces.

The seminar underscored how AI can provide critical support to human creativity, especially for those who might otherwise be excluded due to physical or cognitive challenges.

This event was an eye-opener, highlighting the exciting potential of AI to enhance creativity. The seminar gave me a deeper appreciation for how technology can be harnessed to bring about meaningful change by integrating AI into academic work, in education, writing, translating and preserving languages.

Many thanks to the organising team specially to Dr R Radha Principal i/c and S/Lt Dr K Kanthimathi, Associate Professor of English and Vice-Principal for this initiative of making us think in a cross-disciplinary fashion.

S Monika, III BA English, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women