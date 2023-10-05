The recent tensions between India and Canada have tensed many! The tensions have become directly proportional to the tensions experienced by parents whose children are already there, by students who are about to leave for Canada or are in the final stages of preparation, and by those who aspire to go there. Education, might not be hampered, but everything else is! How do we remain sane, balanced and safe? Well, worry not peeps! I'm here to help.

My personal opinion

I might be coming across as irrational or crazy, but my appeal to the youngsters has always been and will always be to put an end to the brain drain that's affected our country in ways we can't imagine. We've really progressed as a country and are a force to reckon with. Let's do our best to be here and make the world aspire to come to us. After all, we've reached the moon... Literally!

An important piece of advice to those who are planning to go to Canada now — DON'T!

Considering everything, the best thing to do is to defer your admission, or if it's not too much damage to your finances, seek other alternatives. We have to rely on the government to keep us safe and heavily rely on services like campus security, international student services and local law enforcement. The diplomatic ties are being affected and the tensions are only increasing between the two countries... But the root cause for it affects all Indians. To me, your safety and well-being comes first! Period.

Hey! Don't stress; education is still on the menu. I'm gonna be just sprinkling some wisdom on staying safe and worry-free. So, here are some of the best tips for slaying it abroad.

Birds of the same feather...

The first thing to do in a situation like this is to huddle up, decode the situation and decide on the future course of action. Unity is a factor that has won battles. I'd suggest that you regroup, reassess and plan on how to travel together, stay together and be together for each other.

The agenda should focus on the following:

A) Become dynamic destination detectives - You need to assess the demographics in the neighbourhood that you're staying in, understand if it's risky or prone to clashes and violence, understand the political vibes, social scenes, and safety protocols and services. If possible, it would make great sense if you could all stay together. The more the merrier! Focus on nearness to local law enforcement, crime rates in the neighbourhood, proximity to hospitals and emergency services and also the route to the nearest Indian Embassy

B) Be your own army - Be connected as a group to support each other, help each other and protect each other, all of this is crucial. Use WhatsApp or other tools available and figure out how you can contact each other in case of an SOS.

C) Be sassy, but be a regular at the Embassy - Ensure that you keep in touch and familiarise yourself with embassy officials. If it's too tedious a task, nominate a team that lives nearby and is capable of reaching the Embassy in time to seek help. Also, try to seek out a SPOC (Single Point Of Contact) in the Embassy who can be approached in emergencies.

D) Be local and legal - Do your best to develop local contacts and also have legal counsel and guidance. Familiarise yourself with the law so that you're not penalised unnecessarily or harassed. Local contacts play a big role in pointing you in the right direction as well as protecting you from harassment. You can plan to work either collectively or individually to ensure that you have the right legal support when required.

E) Establish protocols with your parents - Ensure that you check in regularly with them and also with those who need to be aware of your whereabouts. Irrespective of what you're up to, set a reminder and ensure that people are informed. Install location tracking software and make your family accessible to it so that they can keep track and alert the authorities in case of emergencies. Even if you're going partying, it's still okay, your safety is more important. Establish boundaries and a safe word. Set a protocol, make a list of people who are dependable and forward the same to your parents.

As I sign off, I'd like to leave you with a couple of PRO TIPS:

1. Ensure that you familiarise yourself with local culture, practices, likes and dislikes of the people and what makes them happy. Try being one of them.

2. Have an emergency stash of cash! Keep it somewhere safe, accessible and which can be monitored. Use it only for emergencies and not for anything else.

Looks like you're all ready to embark on an adventure straight out of a spy movie, but worry not... This is temporary and things should be okay soon. Until then, the above steps are to ensure that you are too!

Stay safe, my fam!

With prayers to keep you all safe and happy,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Concerned Big Brother, First! Coach Second!