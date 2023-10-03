Recently, disciplinary action was taken against two teenagers as they were allegedly part of a nuptial arrangement on their college premises in Odisha. A video of both students who are MINORS surfaced on the internet and went viral after it showed them getting married as per Odia rituals. I was shocked when I saw the news and it was difficult for me to digest something as absurd as this!

Yes! Our college life is fun and we're usually naughty and rebellious, do wacky stuff, and maybe even experiment with the weird, but there's a limit. What those students did in the above-mentioned incident was a combination of all of the above. And in my opinion, it isn't something that you should do on campus, even as a prank.

Hence today, I've decided to touch upon this topic simply because I need to reiterate what I've been saying in most of my conversations: You, my dears, aren't JUST STUDENTS! You're the change-makers and the future. Especially, in today's rapidly evolving world, students possess the tools to address disturbing issues head-on. So, let me do my best to provide you all with a blueprint on how to make a real impact by harnessing the power of student activism!

Before we begin, the first rule to be followed: Be vigilant, but not a vigilante

I start off by emphasising this principle to be followed like it's written in stone, as it's quite natural to feel a sense of urgency to do something immediately and a desire to take matters into your own hands. But it leads to catastrophic consequences when you engage in vigilantism. It might also be a safety risk and might lead to physical altercations if you decide to confront potentially dangerous situations, individuals or groups.

We live in an era marked by numerous technological advancements, social media and instant communication tools. These have made student voices heard and have never been more influential. Our campuses are no longer ivory towers isolated from the world's issues; in fact, they have become high-energy hubs that initiate change and are also responsible for transferring the same onto society. This makes it crucial for us to do things right.

Shine a light and make others aware

When any disturbing incidents come to your notice, I'm not asking you to look the other way. You shouldn't, and do something about it, but not do something immediately as a knee-jerk reaction. The first thing that needs to be done is to make others around you aware of what's happening and the most powerful tool at your disposal is the ability to document and share information using your phones. If awareness isn't raised, the information will not reach the required authorities or departments, and initiating change will never happen.

Social medi-yeah! Leverage it

In today's age of smartphones and social media, just documenting incidents isn't easy but also is the ability to spread the message and make it go viral. But remember, be honest and stick to facts irrespective of your personal feelings. If you are responsible for spreading fake news and if that leads to devastating outcomes, you'll be in a mess! Hence you need to be wary before posting anything online and need to consider the potential consequences and other concerns.

Report to the right channels

Sharing information on social media platforms and other places online doesn't act as a replacement for reporting the incident to the college authorities. Though online platforms can be powerful mediums to put the message across, never stray from the primary goal of ensuring that the right people are involved to take the appropriate action.

It's important to follow formal channels to ensure that your concerns are brought to the attention of those with the authority and responsibility to take action. This step is essential for initiating change from within.

Seek support and create the right alliances

You don't have to face these challenges alone. Talk to friends, peers, or trusted individuals about the incident. Emotional support is vital during such times, and sharing experiences can help gather additional information or witnesses.

It would also help greatly if you could either join or collaborate with student organisations, advocacy groups and social activist groups dedicated to addressing such issues. These groups can offer guidance, support, and even get involved to help amplify the effect.

Legal counsel: Yay or nay?

The simplest way I can put this across is by saying, "If anything affects your health (mental or physical) or if you feel that you're in danger of any sort," go the legal way and involve law enforcement agencies. Even the slightest delay in this kind of decision-making often has led to regret. Even if it isn't the case, it's always good to know the legalities and be prepared.

Network with alumni

Your institution's alumni network can be a very valuable resource. Reach out to alumni as they too might have faced the same issue or something similar. Their insights, strategies, support or even solutions that might have worked for them earlier might help you achieve your goals. Why reinvent the wheel?

Don't selectively document... Document everything

Though I've reiterated the importance of documentation in every step, I would reiterate once again to also keep the documents and paper trail of the responses received by the institution, law enforcement agencies and other involved parties. This shall help later in the process if you need to prove a pattern of ignorance or inadequate response or even in legal proceedings.

As I sign off this week, I appeal to you all not to be a bystander and ignore those incidents that might be in any way affecting the sanctity of the educational institution as it's a revered space. Not only that, this shall also prepare you to become objective, pragmatic and transformational leaders in your own right. Let us do everything possible to create an atmosphere in the campus that reflects the values of equality, safety, and respect.

Be the change that you want!

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

The Coach