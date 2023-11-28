Recently, at The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, a student's sexual assault case came to light, and a powerful wave of protests erupted. While the varsity responded by filing FIRs against the students, a remarkable display of support from the parents brought a renewed perspective to the situation. This unwavering support from the parents emerged as such a powerful force, that students indeed felt safe and understood how far parents are ready to go to protect their young ones. So today, I've decided to explore the immeasurable impact parental support has on children, particularly during challenging times, and how invaluable it becomes in fostering change in kids.

1. The most important point to remember: You are the STRONGEST FOUNDATION

Dear parents, I know that parenting is tough! I completely empathise with you and can definitely understand that it's not possible to always gel well with your kids. But here's one request from my end — always ensure that you make a conscious effort to make them feel you're unconditionally there for them! How you do it and when you choose to do it is left to you...but make it a point to do it!



By showing unwavering support in times of adversity, parents create an environment where children feel empowered and capable of overcoming obstacles. This not only makes them stronger but also helps build confidence to take on challenges. The support of parents, especially during traumatic events strengthens the bond, promotes resilience and fosters an atmosphere of trust.

2. The root of most psychological challenges

I strongly emphasise the need for parents to support their children at the right time(s) as this is exactly where most problems and challenges start. Let me share my own example, and use the scenario to iterate my point.

I was branded as the "Problem Child" for not faring well in academics. This was enough to shatter me as I came from a family of academicians who were in the crème de la crème of their class throughout their educational journey. But when my parents were disappointed in me and gave me the cold shoulder, the ground beneath me began to crack and I was almost ready to fall into an abyss.

I began to seek support outside the house as I didn't even feel like looking at my parents and would always keep my head low or avoid them. It is crucial for parents to follow my Identify, Pacify and Assert (IPA) technique during such situations. When kids seek support outside, they generally search for "Birds of the same feather", meaning kids facing the same situation. It's during such a phase wherein bad habits are formed and addictions creep into their lives without them even realising it!

3. Your unwavering support = Open dialogue and effortless advocacy

One thing that most parents don't realise, or find tough to digest, is the fact that they are directly responsible for how their children communicate with them. I say this with utmost confidence as many parents get their kids to be counselled by me. They complain that their kid is an introvert. But when I talk to the kids, I've found out, in a majority of cases, that the kids don't feel comfortable opening up to their parents because of past experiences.

So parents! Please remember — it's not always easy to be able to connect with your kids, but the least you can do is to consciously proact rather than react. Only when parents stand by their children and make them aware of it, is when they understand they are in a safe space, and only then will it encourage open dialogue. Parents! Please note: active listening is a must, as it is crucial to understand your children's concerns and to take the best approach to empower them to voice out their views.

Re-emphasis: In most cases, parents have realised too late, especially in sensitive issues like sexual assault, that the children took a long time to break their silence Only because of not covering the bases as mentioned above. Parents who engage in constant constructive conversations about important aspects of life like consent, safety, and justice play a crucial role in equipping their children to advocate not only for themselves but also for others, facilitating broader social change.

4. Amplifying the impact: Becoming the superheroes of change

When I say social change, I'd like to reiterate that it becomes a very strong and impactful one when parents demonstrate solidarity with their children. Like taking legal action as happened in the EFLU case. It not only makes them active participants in the fight for justice but also reinforces the sense of security as it makes the children realise that you're fighting for the same cause side by side. This collective effort amplifies their voice and raises awareness about the importance of addressing any issue like the sexual assault cases on campuses. The parents' unwavering support, thereby, not only upholds their children's rights but also serves as a powerful catalyst for systemic changes within educational institutions and society at large.

5. The beginning of an infinite loop of empathy and compassion

By standing alongside children, parents too cultivate empathy and compassion which are crucial qualities for building a compassionate society. Charity begins at home, isn't it? Hence, when children witness their parents' unwavering commitment to seek justice and support them unconditionally when they're not in the wrong, they too become inspired to extend that same support to others in need and then model the same behaviour with their children in the future.

These acts of empathy ripple through communities, creating a generation of individuals who actively work towards creating safe spaces for everyone, today... and for future generations. This is superbly amazing as it's very rare that we're able to do something that brings in change in the present as well as, in the long run. Isn't it?

As I sign off today, it's my humble appeal to parents is to do what it takes to become the ROCK that their children need, to become the pillar of strength, and to become their role models by portraying it in their actions while equally involving them and engaging them.

We do that, and we become the true superheroes of today, by creating the superheroes of tomorrow.

With Regards,

Your Captain and Sidekick,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj