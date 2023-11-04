The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO exam serves as a critical juncture for individuals aspiring to embark on a promising career in the banking sector. With a multifaceted examination structure evaluating candidates across diverse domains, thorough and strategic preparation is the key to excelling in this competitive environment.

The IBPS PO examination evaluates candidates across five core sections, namely:



Reasoning Ability - Involves testing one’s problem-solving skills and logical reasoning abilities by questioning critical areas like Puzzles, Seating Arrangements, and Coding-Decoding

Quantitative Aptitude - Places emphasis on core topics such as Data Interpretation, Probability, and Profit and Loss, and the like, which are areas that focus on mathematical skills and conceptual understanding

Computer Knowledge - Addresses comprehensive knowledge of fundamental computer concepts and key areas such as MS Office applications and internet functionality

English Language - Focuses on honing one’s language skills through regular reading, vocabulary enhancement, and grammar exercises. It also tests one’s comprehension techniques and grammatical nuances by bringing in areas such as Reading Comprehension and Sentence Improvement

General/Banking/Financial Awareness - Tests one’s aptitude in current affairs, financial news and the BFSI sector at large

Here are a few strategies to adopt while engaging in exam preparation, so that one can optimally learn such varied topics and fruitfully attempt the exam:

Thorough examination of the official exam pattern and syllabus:

Begin the preparation journey by thoroughly understanding the official exam pattern, syllabus, and marking scheme, enabling a clear delineation of subjects and allocation of study time. Explore the intricacies of the marking system to comprehend the value of each question and the impact of incorrect answers. Delve into the specifics of negative marking, if any, to strategize your approach to minimise errors and maximize your score.

Structured time management

Create a well-organised timetable incorporating regular study hours, revision sessions, and practice assessments to maintain consistency and ensure comprehensive coverage of all subjects. Highlight the importance of allocating sufficient time for each section based on its complexity and your proficiency level to make optimal use of the time given.

Strategic selection of study materials

Choose study materials judiciously, opting for trusted textbooks, question papers, current affairs magazines, and newspapers to establish a strong foundational understanding of the diverse subjects.

Utilise online learning platforms, educational websites, and digital resources to supplement traditional study materials. Interactive learning tools, practice quizzes, and video tutorials also enhance understanding and provide a dynamic learning experience.

Effective short note creation

Develop concise and comprehensive short notes encapsulating essential concepts, formulae, and significant details. This aids quick revisions and facilitates better retention of key information.

Extensive practice with previous question papers

Regularly solve past years' question papers and engage in online mock tests to strengthen time management skills, and simulate real-time exam scenarios effectively. This also helps in understanding the recurring patterns and types of questions to develop effective strategies for approaching the exam.

By implementing these detailed and strategic approaches, aspirants can navigate the intricacies of the IBPS PO examination with confidence and precision. Diligent preparation, coupled with persistent efforts and a systematic study approach, will undoubtedly pave the way for a successful and fulfilling career in the dynamic and evolving domain of banking and finance.



(Puneet Sharma is an Unacademy Educator for IBPS Exam. Views expressed are his won)